Canada: Five Indian Students Killed In Road Accident Near Toronto, Two Hospitalised

In a tragic accident from Canada's Ottawa, five Indian students have been killed in a road accident that took place on Saturday at the Ontario highway, informed the Indian High Commission. Tweeting about the same, High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria informed that five students have passed away in an automobile accident near Toronto on Saturday while the other two students are in the hospital.

Also extending his condolences to the families of the victims, he said that the Indian Consulate in Toronto is in touch with the friends of the victims for assistance.

Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. @MEAIndia — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) March 14, 2022

Notably, the accident occurred on Saturday at the Ontario Highway at late night after which the five students were killed on the spot, while two injured were rushed to the hospital. Expressing grief on the same, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nation, TS Tirumurti also took to Twitter and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Deepest condolences to the families 🙏 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile as stated by the Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police, the deceased Indian students have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar, all in age from 21 to 24 years old. The students who were studying in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas were travelling in a passenger van on Highway 401on Saturday morning when their van collided with a tractor-trailer around 3:45 a.m.

While the investigations into the accident are still ongoing, no charges have been laid so far.

Image: PTI