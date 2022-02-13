Canada 'Freedom Convoy': Police Launches Actions For Clearance Of Ambassador Bridge

Ontario police on Saturday launched the actions to clear the key trade bridge on the Canada-US border after a court granted an injunction to end the blockade causing disruption to the supply chain and hurting the economy on both sides of the border. Officers in Windsor were seen dispersing the demonstrations against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they chased the truckers' convoy out, ticketed, and towed the reluctant vehicles. This prompted the protesters to demonstrate on foot, disregarding federal orders leading to a standoff at Windsor, Ont.’s Ambassador Bridge.

Active enforcement in relation to parking in the area of the protest is commencing. Vehicles are being ticketed and towed. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

"Enforcement continuing, individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest. People are advised to immediately vacate the area," Windsor police tweeted just a few hours after it said that it had "commenced enforcement" in accordance to court order on the bridge.

Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022

Trucks towed and ticketed, RCMP officers started clearance with 'guns'

The cops heckled the demonstrators to clear the bridge way, crucial for the economy. They created a line backed up by two armoured RCMP vehicles and a number of cruisers to deter the protesting crowd, according to Canadian public broadcaster Global news. A relatively larger police presence was witnessed on the bridge, and some of the RCMP officers were spotted carrying guns as they were on the standby post instructions.

Police officers hold a line as protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march in Windsor, Ont. [Credit: AP]

Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march through the streets of Montreal. [Credit: AP]

Canada’s tactical teams and snipers were deployed on the bridge on Sunday as dozens of police officers approached the protesters dismantling the tent areas where food was being distributed. Most of the protesters moved away on their own while the only scattered demonstrators remained on the intersection chanting the Canadian national anthem and “Freedom!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had threatened action against the protesting crowd for jamming the crucial border trade crossing for the fifth day in a row. “Today, I am using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province,” Premier of Ontario Doug Ford announced on social media. “And I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services along with critical infrastructure," he added.

A truck passes Ontario Provincial Police officers and demonstrators in opposition to COVID-19 mandates on the Toronto-bound QEW highway after crossing the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ontario. [Credit: AP]

This is a pivotal moment for our province.



The right to protest does not outweigh the right to get food, fuel and goods across our border.



That's why we are ensuring our police have the tools and powers to resolve this situation and restore order.

“The free flow of trade is critical to our economy and blockades will not be tolerated,” said the Ontario premier, adding that the officers will move forward as quickly as possible to clear the Ambassador bridge.

Biden mulls $1bn loss of trade each day due to Canadian truckers bridge blockade

The United States had asked Canada to use ‘federal powers’ and avert the economic disruption and supply blockade on the Ambassador Bridge, citing that choking the busiest international land border crossing has been cutting off Detroit’s carmakers' transit of the motor parts and the auto output to the plants based in Ottawa.

Police look on as a protest vehicle leaves a demonstration that has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor. [Credit: AP]

At least three other border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota, and Montana were also blocked by the protesting Canadians, and the truckers, which led to disruption of the flow of key resources into the North American country.

US President Joe Biden in call with his Canadian counterparts pushed for the use of federal powers, stressing that the bridge blockage was causing $1bn losses, each day. A judge granted an injunction to end the occupation of the bridge and ordered protesters to go home in the province of Ontario.