Canada Govt Lifts 'long Due' Halt On All Non-essential International Travel

Amid declining COVID cases across the world, the Canadian government has lifted the global travel advisory against all non-essential travel abroad, which was imposed in March 2020. Earlier, the government had asked everyone to avoid international travel regardless of vaccination status. Notably, not only in Canada, the travel advisories for each country have now been restored to the four levels that existed before the COVID pandemic.

Canadian government urges citizens to take protective measures

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has urged citizens to take protective measures while travelling abroad, such as maintaining social distance and wearing masks, along with frequent sanitization whenever possible. The advisory that was issued on Thursday, October 21, announced the release of a vaccine passport, a governmental certificate of being fully vaccinated, to board on domestic and international flights. However, the advisory has retained any direct flights to India, keeping in place the need to get a negative RT-PCR test report before leaving Delhi airport.

Canada lifts its advisory against all non-essential air travel

The federal regime has not lifted the advisory against cruise travel, but the advice against non-essential travel has been removed. This move came after the Canadian government informed the provinces that they had reached an agreement with all the provinces on a new national vaccine passport for air travel within and outside the country. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a standardized Canadian Covid proof of vaccination for air travel is now available for residents of eight provinces, and soon the certification will be available for the remaining provinces. Trudeau also confirmed that Canada is also talking with international partners to allow Canadian travellers abroad to use the same vaccination passport. Recently, the American government has announced that the land border will reopen to Canadians beginning November 8, 2021.

In a press release, Trudeau said, "Canadians have done their part by getting vaccinated against COVID to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. As new vaccine requirements roll out for travellers, we are working to ensure that those who travel have access to a reliable, secure way to demonstrate their COVID vaccinations, both at home and abroad. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners so this standardised proof is available across Canada," it added.

"Canadian Covid proof of vaccination provides Canadians with a reliable and secure way to demonstrate their Covid-19 vaccination history, both in Canada and abroad. It is issued by provinces and territories to individuals who are vaccinated and registered with their provincial or territorial health authority. The proof of vaccination can also be used with ArriveCAN, the mobile app and website for travellers to submit mandatory information when arriving in Canada from other countries," the press release noted.

