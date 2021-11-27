Canada: Greens Choose Young Transgender Amita Kuttner To Lead National Party

Amita Kuttner has become the first transgender leader of the Green Party of Canada, La Presse reported on Friday. With a doctorate in astrophysics, he became the first person of Asian descent to hold that position since its inception. According to the local media reports, Kuttner, originally from British Columbia, gained popularity after he engaged himself in several climate change-related campaigns. He also became popular in the recent flood because of his helping attitude, reported La Presse.

Further, the media outlet said the 30-year-old leader suffered twin tragic incidents in 2005 when his mother was killed and his father severely injured in a mudslide in 2005 after their North Vancouver home was crushed. Since then, Kuttner jumped into the campaigns related to the climate. According to the news website winnipeg.citynews.ca, the young leader has been a vocal advocate for action to address flooding and climate change. Also, he founded the Moonlight Institute, a non-profit that investigates ways to adapt to the climate crisis.

Manly withdrawal of application also lead to Kuttner's victory

Explaining the last moment decision of the Green Party of Canada, the La Presse said former MP Paul Manly, who lost his seat in British Columbia in the last election, was the front runner to be chosen by the party's federal council. In order to follow the federal structure of the party, the leaders met to examine a series of applications received on Wednesday evening. At a surprising moment, Manly withdrew his application in the evening. His move sparked speculation that he would rather concentrate on the forthcoming polls among party members.

According to a report by La Presse, manly was supported by former chief Elizabeth May. "Amita Kuttner competed with Annamie Paul in the party's last leadership race, advocating action to tackle flooding and climate change," La Presse quoted a party official as saying on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media. After winning the confidence of the voter, the transgender leader, in a statement said she accepts responsibility with full awareness of the scale of the challenges facing the National party and believes the Greens will emerge more united, stronger, and more confident in their role in federal politics, reported La Presse.

(Image: Twitter/@AmitaKuttner)