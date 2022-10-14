Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions Against Iranian Officials Amid Anti-hijab Protests

Canada has released a new list of Iranian individuals and entities that will be sanctioned by the Canadian government amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on Thursday stated that Canada is adding more Iranian officials and entities to be sanctioned under the list.

Update: We’re imposing new sanctions against 17 people and 3 entities that have participated in, or enabled, human rights violations in Iran – and who have spread disinformation to try to justify the Iranian regime’s persecution of its citizens. Details: https://t.co/Rok2qsz7jn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 13, 2022

The measures will include 17 individuals and three entities which will be barred from entering Canada or doing business with most Canadian firms. The sanctions are targeted at Iranian officials whom Canada reports, have committed or enabled human rights violations against women, or perpetuated disinformation, Joly stated. The new set of sanctions comes as Iran's government engages in a brutal crackdown against the anti-hijab protesters while deploying warplanes and special forces.

Who are on the list?

The sanctions list includes Iran’s longtime foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. It also includes Saeed Mortazavi, the prosecutor who ordered the torture of Iranian Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi, who died in custody in 2003. The Canadian Foreign Minister added it was particularly important to include Mortazavi in the list.

Furthermore, the sanctions will also apply to Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iran’s former defence minister and a senior adviser to the current commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Also listed are the head of the state broadcaster Peyman Jebelli, and the editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Kayhan newspaper Hossein Shariatmadari, whom Canada’s Foreign Ministry accuses of regularly publishing Holocaust denial, antisemitic propaganda, and threats against Canada’s allies.

Additionally, a commander of police forces in southwestern Iran, Manouchehr Amanollahi, in addition to a senior prison official Gholamreza Ziaei, as well as senior government adviser Ali Larijani, was also included in the list.

“My message to the Iranian regime is we haven’t forgotten, and we will never forget, and that’s why we’re imposing these new sanctions.”https://t.co/MFeczPfGWb https://t.co/gxfFD9SEVR — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 13, 2022

What do the sanctions imply?

According to the statement published on the Government of Canada’s website, the sanctions would mean that the listed individuals will have their Canadian-held assets frozen. Moreover, Ottawa is reportedly pushing to bring about a new law into action to seize the assets of the listed Iranian individuals and disperse them to victims and human rights defenders.

Previously, Ottawa had announced sanctions against Iran on October 3, on the account of Iran’s “gross human rights violations” and “its systematic persecution of women and in particular”. The sanctions had targeted the egregious actions of Iran’s infamous ‘morality police’ and its leadership, as per a statement issued by Canada.

Moreover, Canada on October 7 announced that it listed the top leaders of Iran’s regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as inadmissible to Canada, citing their engagement in systemic and gross human rights violations in addition to terrorism.

Meanwhile, Canada’s federal cabinet ministers are expected to share more details on the sanctions announced last Friday.