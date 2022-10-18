Canada Imposes Sanctions Against 34 Individuals Over 'dissemination Of Russian Propaganda'

Canada has imposed new sanctions targeting 34 Russian individuals and one entity, which the government say are "complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda." According to the statement released by the Canadian government, these individuals and entities help the Russian regime in "undermining the principles of state sovereignty" and "spreading false narratives that serve as pretexts for the Russian regime’s unjustifiable war." Canada's latest sanctions come amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 200 days.

In the latest sanctions, Canada has targeted TV Zvezda, a Russian state-owned TV network run by the Russian Defence Ministry. The 34 individuals targeted by Canada include Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki and Russian TV presenter Dmitry Viktorovich Guberniev. The sanctions imposed by Russia include Vladimir Mashkov, Vladimir Medinsky, and Dmitry Pevtsov among others. Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in the statement said that Russia's war depends on "lies and deception." She underscored that Canada is taking decisions to counter "propaganda" as Russia's human rights abuses continue to increase. According to the statement, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 1400 individuals and entities since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, Canada has been offering military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

“The Russian regime’s war depends on lies and deception. It muzzles and imprisons its own citizens who dare speak the truth. As the number of Russian human rights abuses continues to increase, Canada is taking measures to counter the propaganda that attempts to excuse them. We see through the lies," Melanie Joly said in the statement.

For years, the Kremlin has attempted to hide the truth by severely restricting media freedoms and smothering political dissent.



That is why we are imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and 1 entity that are complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/Qb06vaKI5F — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 17, 2022

Canada announces military assistance for Ukraine

On October 12, Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announced military assistance worth over $47 million for Ukraine. The military assistance includes 155mm NATO-standard artillery rounds, fuses, and charge bags compatible with M777 howitzer artillery guns, and drone cameras. Anita Anand made the announcement for additional military assistance at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on October 12. Anand in the statement said, "Canada is resolutely committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion. We are helping our Ukrainian friends by donating equipment, training recruits, and transporting aid so that they are well-equipped to defend their country." Anita Anand stated that the new military assistance has been announced based on approximately $600 million in military equipment that Canada has provided or committed since February 2022.

Image: AP