Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Iran, Calls For End To 'systemic Persecution Of Women'

Canada imposed new sanctions against Iran on Monday, 3 October, for alleged human rights violations. Canada has imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and nine entities, which include senior Iranian officials and entities that breach "human rights and disseminate Iranian regime propaganda and disinformation." Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, has announced the sanctions in response to "gross human rights violations in Iran," including the persecution of women and actions taken by 'morality police' which resulted in the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in their custody.

'Iran will be held to account for its human rights abuses': Melanie Joly

In the statement, Melanie Joly underscored that Iran has been consistently violating international law, which includes "blatant disregard for human life." The people who have been sanctioned by Canadian government include Major-General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammed-Hossein Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami and others. Furthermore, the entities that have been sanctioned include Evin Prison, which detains political prisoners IRGC Cyber ​​Defense Command among others. Melanie Joly in the statement stressed that Canada will continue to speak for human rights, especially the rights of women. She asserted that Iran must end the "continued and systemic persecution of Iranian women." She underscored that Canada will continue to support the Iranian people in their "fight for their rights and dignity."

“Canada will continue to speak out and stand up for human rights, especially women's rights, because that is the right thing to do. Our message to Iran is clear: the continued and systemic persecution of Iranian women must end, and Iran will be held to account for its human rights abuses and blatant disregard for human life," Melanie Joly said in the statement.

Iranian supreme leader blames US for unrest

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stressed that he was "deeply heartbroken" over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to AP. Accusing the United States of the unrest in Iran, Khamenei said that the "rioting was planned" and was "designed by America and the Zionist regime and their employees." Notably, protests in Iran started after a 22-year-old woman died in 'morality' police custody on September 16. Notably, She was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing a headscarf. After her death, people in Iran, including women took to the streets to hold protests over Mahsa Amini's death. The women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen chopping their hair and burning headscarves to showcase opposition after Amini's death. Police have denied any involvement in the death of Mahsa Amini and claimed she died of a heart attack. However, Mahsa Amini's family has rejected the claims made by police. According to Iranian State TV, at least 41 protesters and police personnel have been killed since the protests erupted in Iran on September 17.

