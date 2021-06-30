Canada: Increase In Sudden Deaths As Country's Record-breaking Temperature Touches 49.5°C

Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, with the temperature touching 49.5°Celsius on June 29. As the country witnesses scorching heatwave, police have been reporting an increase in sudden deaths. The Vancouver police department said that it had responded to more than 65 unexpected deaths since June 25, with a majority of these cases being "related to the heat".

Sudden deaths in Canada

The police department in Vancouver said that it had redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies, according to AP. Sgt Steve said that police had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heatwave began on June 25. Sgt. Steve said that Vancouver has never experienced a heatwave and people have been dying due to it. Sgt. Steve added that police officers have been working to keep people safe. Addison said that majority of these cases are related to heat.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat,” Addison said, adding that on a typical day, Vancouver police respond to between three and four sudden-death calls", AP quoted Sgt. Steve as saying.

Police have been receiving scores of calls that has created a backlog as officers respond to 911 calls reporting unexpected deaths in the home. Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police has responded to more than 25 sudden death calls. The police is undergoing investigation to see if a heatwave is responsible for the majority of deaths. Burnaby RCMP has urged people to check on loved ones and neighbours as the record-breaking heatwave continues in Canada. Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP in a statement said that temperature has been rising which can be "deadly" for vulnerable people of the society.

"We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues. It is imperative we check on one another during this extreme heat", Kalanj said in the news release.

Check on your neighbours and loved ones! Burnaby RCMP are responding to a concerning increase in sudden deaths amid the heatwave. In the past 24 hours, #BurnabyFrontline officers have responded to more than 25 sudden death calls. https://t.co/nGFKXSFYSk pic.twitter.com/Jst2utCEHS — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 29, 2021

Lytton reported 49.5°Celsius breaking the all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day on June 29. Before this week, temperatures in the country had never passed 45°Celsius. Environment Canada said the weather system broke heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Northwest Territories on June 28.

At 4:20pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5°C, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day. Final numbers and all other temperature records will be posted later this afternoon. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/jYpvxM0iIy — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 29, 2021

Three days ago, the Canadian daily maximum temperature record was 45.0°C set in Yellow Grass and Midale, SK. The following stations met or surpassed that temperature on 29th June 2021.



Cache Creek: 47.4

Grand Forks: 45.0

Kamloops: 47.3

Kelowna: 45.2

Lillooet: 46.7

Osoyoos: 45.0 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 30, 2021

(Inputs from AP)