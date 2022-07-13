Canada: Incredible 18-second Time-lapse Video Showing All 4 Seasons Leaves Internet In Awe

Does a particular season of the year appeal to you more than others? Some people love warm days of summer, some enjoy cold days of winter while others revel in the chillier days of autumn. But what if, you can experience all four seasons of the year in just a few seconds. Recently, a magnificent time-lapse video showing all four seasons of the year in just 18 seconds has wowed the internet.

The video that perfectly shows the changing seasons in Canada was shared by Rodrigo Inostroza on YouTube. Sharing the video clip, Inostroza in the caption informed that he recorded a path behind his home in Victoria, Canada for a full year and then combined the different clips to experience the seasons change fast. "Think of it as a walking time-lapse," he added.

Further elaborating, Inostroza revealed his plans to share more such videos in the future. "I have a lot of footage from this path, this is only the first of many videos. I'll be uploading a longer version, with different parts of the path, next week. So stay tuned and please like and subscribe," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Rodrigo Inostroza, a videographer and a social media professional, recorded the path between November 2020 and November 2021. He has earlier as well uploaded videos on his YouTube channel featuring Canada's beautiful seasons and interesting places.

Internet in awe

Soon after the video was posted, this beautiful time-lapse received a lot of attention on the internet leaving social media users in awe. Making way into the comment section, one user wrote, "Bellissimo grazie!". Notably, the 18-second long video has left many social media users desperate to see more. "My favorite part is 0:04 *****... can you make another four season video and just a little longer?" commented another user.

“Smooth transition and very immersive. I love this,” wrote the third user. "Beautiful. I wish it was longer," said a fourth user.

Some users even joked in the comment section saying that this concept of time-lapse may not work well with the places they live in. "If I did this in Florida it would be a still image," said one user. "This could have all been recorded on the same day in Scotland," added another user.