Canada: Indian-origin Punjabi Man Injured After 'targeted Attack' In Brampton

An Indian-origin Punjabi radio host was attacked in Canada’s Brampton in what appears to be a targeted attack on the Sikh community. The victim has been identified as Joti Singh Mann, who was attacked by unidentified people with sharp-edged weapons. The Brampton police who are investigating the matter believe that it was a targeted attack on the Sikh community.

Joti Singh Mann is a resident of Brampton who hosted a Punjabi radio show along with working as an agent in the real estate business. According to initial information, while Mann was leaving his house on August 4, three men with their faces covered made a surprise attack on him with sharp-edged weapons. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV.

As per the visuals, the attackers dragged Mann outside his car towards the road while striking him with their weapons. Later on, Mann was shifted to hospital for the further treatment. Notably, the Brampton Police have released the photos of the suspects in Brampton and its neighbouring areas. During preliminary investigations, police revealed that the attack on Mann was a targeted crime. It is significant to mention that Mann is said to be in stable condition and is undergoing treatment.

Bharatiya Janta Paty (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the clip of the attack on the Punjabi host and said, "Repeated attacks on Sikhs in Canada are a matter of serious concern."

Sirsa further added that the Brampton administration in Canada should apprehend those responsible for the "heinous attack on Joti Singh Mann and hold them fully accountable to curb this trend of hate attacks".