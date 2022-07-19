Canada: Indian-origin Youth Shot In Toronto Nightclub, Succumbs To Injuries In Hospital

In a tragic incident, Canada’s Toronto police informed that a Punjab-origin youth, who was shot in a King Street nightclub on July 17, has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pardeep Brar, who was a resident of Brampton of Toronto. The gunfire reportedly rang out at EFS Social Club at 647 King Street West near Bathurst Street in Toronto on July 17. Reportedly, two people were shot in the nightclub. The 24-year-old woman was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to reports, victim Pardeep Brar was subsequently rushed to a hospital in a critical state on Sunday. However, he died of his injuries in hospital on Monday evening. Police has registered a case and an investigation is underway to identify the shooters. However, there is no information about suspects in the case so far.