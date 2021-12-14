Canada Issues Formal Apology To Victims Of Sexual Misconduct, Discrimination In Military

Top military officials along with the Defence Minister of Canada on Monday apologised to the victims of sexual misconduct and for failing to provide them with a safe and inclusive workplace in the Canadian Armed Forces. The formal apology from the government comes two years after it was promised as a part of a $700 million class-action settlement approved by the Federal Court, when almost 19,000 claimants submitted accusations of sexual harassment against army personnel. On Monday, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Wayne Eyre and Deputy Defence Minister Jody Thomas apologised on behalf of the Canadian government, Armed Forces, and Department of Defence (DND) acknowledging the sufferings of the staff of Defence Team and veterans.

“I acknowledge that successive governments have failed to stamp out sexual harassment, sexual assault, or discrimination based on sex, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation in the military. To all Canadians who signed up to serve our country and answered the call of service only to find that you were disrespected and justice eluded you: we are sorry. I am sorry," Defence Min. Anand said.

The apologies come as countless lives have been harmed because of inaction and systematic failure of the defence department and armed forces to launch appropriate actions against sexual assault cases. As reported by BBC, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been engulfed in simultaneous harassment-related crises. Following this, there was the removal of at least 11 military leaders - current and former- after they were accused of sexual harassment on one or more occasions.

"These institutions re-stated today their commitment to positive culture change, strengthening accountability mechanisms, and providing a safe and inclusive workplace. The Defence Team will continue to undertake critical work to restore trust and repair harm for those who have been impacted," Canada Defence Ministry said in its statement.

'Unique' misconduct scandals

Talking to BBC about the intensity of misconduct scandals among North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliances, Stefanie von Hlatky, the director of the Center for International and Defense Policy, at Queen's University, had said that the number of top brass military personnel implicated in Canada are "unique". Reports of sexual assault and gender-based discrimination in CAF started making headlines in February after former CDS General Jonathan Vance was slapped with two allegations of sexual misconduct. A probe into the matter revealed that General Vance had fathered Major Kellie Brennon but refused to support two of her children, the latter testified in the court, as reported by BBC. Major Brennan also informed that the top military officer told that he was "untouchable" and "owned" the forces.

Similar accusations came about just ahead Admiral Art McDonald (replacement of Gen. Vance) stepped down, when news outlets were tipped off about a sexual assault allegation against him.

Image: Twitter/@AnitaAnandMP/AP/Representative Image