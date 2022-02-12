Canada: Judge Orders End To Trucks' Bridge Blockade As PM Warns Of 'severe Consequences'

Despite a court ruling ordering them to leave, protesters are still occupying the main crossing at Canada’s border with the United States. According to BBC, the demonstrators are blockading Ambassador Bridge, which is a vital link between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. However, on Friday, in a bid to end days of protests and after the city of Windsor and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association argued that they were losing as much as $50 million per day because of the Truckers convoy, a Canadian court ordered the demonstrators to leave the protest site.

Following the court order, BBC reported that the Windsor Police put out a statement to "make demonstrators clearly aware that it is a criminal offence" to block the border crossing. The police stated that a criminal conviction could lead to the seizure of vehicles and the inability to enter the US. However, hours later, despite the court orders, crowds of people waving Canadian flags continued to occupy the bridge.

According to a court document, it is estimated that approximately $100 million worth of parts crosses the border every day between the US and Canada. However, the trucker blockade of Ambassador Bridge is estimated to cost $50 million worth of trade per day, the attorneys representing the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association said. Moreover, they also went on to say that several Canadian companies have already shut down and others have laid off workers temporarily.

But even after filing an injunction, hundreds of protesters continued to demonstrate in the centre of Ottawa, the nation’s capital. Additionally, two other border crossings with the US are also being blocked by anti-vaccine protesters. It is worth mentioning that the mass peaceful protest began in Canada in January, consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa in order to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

'Unlawful activity has to end'

Meanwhile, on Friday, PM Justin Trudeau urged all protesters to go home, saying "everything is on the table" when it comes to ending the blockades paralysing cross-border trade at various locations. The Canadian PM said that this “unlawful activity has to end” and “it will end”. “We hope these people will decide to go home. Otherwise, there will be an increasingly robust police intervention,” he added.

Trudeau said that police and all levels of government are preparing to take action against the demonstrators behind the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor and elsewhere. Federal, provincial and municipal officials have been clear over recent days. Trudeau said the protesters must stand down or face severe "consequences" for any illegal activities - consequences that include the possibility of criminal charges and steep financial penalties.

