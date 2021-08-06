Canada: Justin Trudeau Considering Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccine For Federal Employees

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau on August 5 said that he is considering making COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for federal employees. As per reports, health and labour experts have said that Trudeau’s latest measure could set a prominent example but it would have to be a decision backed by science. In a news conference alongside Quebec Premier Francois Legault who said that his province would institute a coronavirus vaccine passport, Trudeau said that he is also determining if new requirements are essential to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’ve asked the Clerk of the Privy Council, who is responsible for the federal public service, to look at mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. And we’re also looking at federally regulated industries, to encourage or perhaps even to mandate vaccinations for those industries,” Trudeau said.

“It is time that the 80 per cent of Canadians who are doing their duty towards their neighbours, towards their loved ones by getting vaccinated, be able to get back more and more to normal, get back more and more to regular life. For that, those who are hesitant: It’s time to get your vaccine. They’re safe, they’re effective,” he continued.

Trudeau’s remarks came after Biden’s announcement

Canadian PM’s remarks came days after US President Joe Biden announced that federal workers in the country would be required to produce proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status or submit to a range of strict safety protocols as his administration elevated measures to tackle an expected rise in cases. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying, and will die, who don’t have to die,” Biden said in the East Room of the White House.

“This is not about red states and blue states. It’s literally about life and death,” he said. “With freedom comes responsibility. Your decision to be unvaccinated impacts someone else.” Meanwhile, as per the CTV report, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Thursday said that decision of making jabs compulsory for federal workers is “under discussion.” She added, “I think the federal government being significant workforce is looking at how we best protect our workforce, as well as those around us.”

"I can’t sort of preempt what the outcome of those discussions might be, but again, to emphasize that it’s really important for workplaces to — if we’re going to have people come back to work — that everyone should get the vaccine,” Tam said adding that a part of the decision is based on the interaction of the workers in their jobs.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

