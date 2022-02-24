Canada: Justin Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says 'situation No Longer An Emergency'

In the latest development of the truckers' protests in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withdrew the use of the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, which was enforced in the wake of large demonstrations in Ottawa over COVID-19 measures. During a press conference, the Canadian Prime Minister said, “The situation is no longer an emergency, therefore the federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act,” Associated Press reported. He went on to say, "We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe."

Last week on Monday, Justin Trudeau invoked the authorities, and legislators confirmed them later on that day. He further stated at the time that the emergency authorities were required, however, asserted that they would not be in effect for longer than needed.

According to ANI, for the very first time in almost 50 years, Trudeau had invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14 to grant the federal government additional tools to deal with persistent trucker barricades as well as demonstrations over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Under the Emergencies Act, authorities can proclaim specific places as no-go zones. It also provides control to the Canadian police to freeze drivers' personal and business bank accounts, as well as order tow truck firms to take away their automobiles.

House of Commons had voted to approve implementation of Emergencies Act

According to the Associated Press, the truckers' protests evolved to such a point that it shut down a number of border crossings between Canada and the United States, as well as major portions of the city, for over three weeks. However, all border barricades have now been lifted, and the roads around the Canadian Parliament have returned to normalcy.

In addition to this, on February 21, lawmakers in the House of Commons had voted to approve the usage of the Emergencies Act by the federal government in relation to the convoy barricades in Ottawa as well as at the border crossing points, but the current statement revokes the Act.

As per the Emergencies Act, which has replaced the War Measures Act in the 1980s, a national emergency is defined as a short-term "urgent and critical situation" that "seriously endangers the lives, health, or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it," ANI reported.

Furthermore, the demonstrations, which were initially focused on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, quickly expanded to include outrage over the entire range of COVID-19 limitations as well as anti-Trudeau sentiment, conveyed the spread of disinformation in Canada and stewing populist and right-wing rage.

Following the escalation, authorities had started the biggest police operation in Canadian history on Friday, detaining a slew of Ottawa protestors and ramping up the intensity on Saturday until the roads in front of Parliament were cleared. As per Associated Press, nearly 191 persons were detained, and 79 automobiles were hauled away. As the pressure by the Canadian police mounted, several demonstrators withdrew.

(Image: AP)