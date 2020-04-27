Canada Could Gradually Ease Restrictions As Demands From Its Provinces Rise

Despite the rising number of coronavirus infections in Canada, the Justin Trudeau led government is reportedly looking forward to gradually easing the restrictions. This comes as amidst mounting pressure from large provinces who are now demanding to resume economic activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has till now claimed 2,560 lives across the North American nation.

As of now, Canada has recorded a total number of 46,895 positive cases out of which 17,321 have recovered. Meanwhile, Ontario and Quebec, two of the largest provinces in the country, are now planning to open up more businesses. According to reports, other provinces like Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are also considering 'return-to-near-normalcy' in some sectors.

Commenting on the issue, Candian PM Justin Trudeau, in a statement said that he had discussed the matter with premiers of provinces. He added that they “acknowledged the importance of restarting the economy through a gradual and phased approach, based on the advice of public health experts". The statement further added that all the states have “agreed that protecting the health and safety of all Canadians should remain the top priority while restarting the Canadian economy.”

Reopening of economy

Trudeau also added that Canada’s approach to reopening the economy would not depend on the widespread immunity development to the COVID-19 for a certain section of the population, but would instead be “cautious”. While speaking at a daily news briefing, Trudeau said that he had no plans that hinged on individuals being immune or having immunity to COVID-19.

Further, he said, that the government needed to be on side of the caution, and immunity was something that needed clearer answers. He added that there was no evidence that the people could build immunity towards the COVID-19 disease. Meanwhile, the WHO reportedly warned on April 25 that the patients that recovered from the coronavirus might not be immune to the disease and there was a risk of relapse. Therefore, Trudeau emphasized, that for now, Canada would continue the social distancing measures and provide more personal protective equipment (PPE) to the healthcare workers.

(Image credits: AP)