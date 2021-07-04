Canada Military To Help Firefighting Efforts, Evacuations As Deadly Wildfires Rage On

The Canadian armed forces were put on standby Saturday (July 3) to help evacuate the townships and areas where the wildfires raged on uncontrollably and to combat a dozen others spread across western Canada. The troops were deployed due to the heightened wildfire activity across several provinces that posed potential risks to public safety around Prince George, Caribou, and the Kamloops Fire Cente, fire information officer Jean Strong told Canadian broadcasters.

The British Columbia (BC) wildfire service will be getting military assistance over the next number of days to bring the situation under control, as at least 77 blazes were sparked in the last two days, Strong reportedly said. Several new ignitions near Logan Lake prompted the fire service to launch mass evacuations.

Satellite view of British Columbia interior confirms that the severe thunderstorms occurring at present are indeed pyro-convective events: wildfire-generated severe storms, complete with abundant lightning and strong winds. Precipitation may be minimal to non-existent... #BCwx pic.twitter.com/cLk90WfLZO — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 1, 2021

After multi-day stretch of incredible heat across British Columbia interior--including 121F degrees today in Lytton, the highest temp ever recorded in Canada or on Earth north of 50°N--multiple large pyrocumulus plumes suggestive of intense wildfires have quickly developed. #BCwx pic.twitter.com/Jv5eOFKleT — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) June 30, 2021

As the government in Ottawa warned of fires fuelled by record-breaking temperatures and tinder-dry conditions and issued evacuation orders, the Canadian military joined efforts with the firefighting service. The military forces prepared to tackle more than 174 active wildfires ravaging in suburbs of British Columbia, and parts of the pacific northwest region, according to public broadcaster CBC.

Cautioning citizens about the "long and challenging summers” ahead, the director of provincial operations for the British Columbia Wildfire Service said that there were at least 12,000 lightning strikes, roughly, yesterday. And that, the high-pressure "heat dome" trapping warm air in the region was to be blamed for such dire conditions and scorching heatwave.

After temperatures reaching record-breaking 49,6°C village of Lytton in Canada is destroyed in wildfire. #ClimateCrisis #HeatWave2021 pic.twitter.com/z2ldQF5CNj — Uros Zivanovic (@UrosZx) July 1, 2021

[The Canadian Press via AP]

This week, Canada recorded its “highest ever temperature” with the mercury soaring to 46.6C (116 F) in Lytton, British Columbia on Sunday, shattering the 84-year-old record, according to weather reports. A village set a heat record of 49.6 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit). The persistent “dangerous” heatwave was attributed to climate change by the environmental activists and the experts.

The heat dome, not typically a meteorological term, is basically the areas of high pressures above Canada's Arctic regions, stretching across up to the United States' California, also currently battling wildfires, through Idaho. In Canada, the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as parts of the Northwest Territories and northern Ontario were severely feeling the impact.

[A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, British Columbia. Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

"The dry conditions and the extreme heat in British Columbia are unprecedented," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in televised remarks, Saturday. "These wildfires show that we are in the earliest stages of what promises to be a long and challenging summer,” he added. We will be there to help,” he promised.

Roughly 1,000 have fled their homes, and scores of inhabitants had gone missing. At least two deaths were recorded in British Columbia. In Oregon 94 died from the heat, according to the state medical examiner, as cited by the Canadian broadcasters. Most heatwave-related fatalities occurred in Multnomah County, which encompasses Portland. As many as 40 structures were destroyed due to the severe heatwaves, as fresh blazes also erupted north of the city of Kamloops, 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Vancouver.

🔴Urgent evacuations underway as a wildfire burns into the city of #Lytton in British Columbia, Canada.



pic.twitter.com/g2UY3wQ92l — Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) July 1, 2021

“I cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is at this time in almost every part of British Columbia and I urge British Columbians to listen carefully to officials in your communities and follow those directions,” provincial Premier John Horgan told Canadian reporters.

PM Trudeau calls for 'response' meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this Friday called for an emergency meeting with the country’s incident response group, which included several ministers. He spoke with local, provincial, and indigenous leaders about the plans to tackle the situation. As the armed forces joined the efforts, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that at least 350 military personnel have scrambled to launch evacuations, where necessary, and to provide logistical support to the impacted regions from the operations center that they will establish in Edmonton. This came after shockingly, the village of Lytton, 250 kilometers (155 miles) of Vancouver was torched 90 percent by the deadly heatwaves, Brad Vis, an MP for the area told Canadian broadcasters.