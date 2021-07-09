Canada: MP Not Seeking Re-election Due To 'toxic And Ineffective' Parliament

Canadian independent MP and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said that she will not seek re-election since Parliament has become more and more “toxic and ineffective”. In the letter posted online on Thursday morning, Wilson-Raybould asserted that she was exiting politics to continue pushing for the issues she cares about including —Indigenous reconciliation, climate change, and social and racial justice— “in different venues.”

"From my seat over the last six years, I have noticed a change in Parliament, a regression. It has become more and more toxic and ineffective while simultaneously marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds," Wilson-Raybould said in an open letter posted on her Twitter account on Thursday.

She expressed her disappointment on the excessive power exercised by the country’s political parties and also called out the unelected officials in PM Justin Trudeau’s office. In her letter, she also lambasted Canada’s “out of date” electoral system (First past the post system). "Federal politics is, in my view, increasingly a disgraceful triumph of harmful partisanship over substantive action," she said.

"Initially, I thought the pandemic would reinforce the urgent need to make our governing institutions work better, and for a time it did. At the outset, and in the face of a common threat, the political parties worked together for the good of all Canadians. But all too quickly, we saw a return to more common patterns of self-interested partisanship, game-playing, and jockeying for advantage," she said.

Structural changes required

According to Wilson-Raybould, a deep shift was needed in the Canadian political culture to address the “regression” and “marginalization” in the parliament, which she said has become fixated on partisan gains over real action. The lawmaker asserted that partisanship needed to be reduced and structural changes were required in the country’s democratic system in order to tackle major changes in the country.

“With others, I fought for change from outside of federal politics for twenty-five-plus years, and I fought for change within federal politics for the past six years. Both inside and outside of government, I know the fight continues. And others will be there. At this time in my life, though, I realize there is work for me to do outside of federal politics,” she said.

I am sharing some news today: 👇🏼https://t.co/0F2uLRbq7S pic.twitter.com/0eONBUGCWi — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) July 8, 2021

Image: AP