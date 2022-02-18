Canada: Nearly 2000 Indian Students' Future At Stake As 3 Colleges In Montreal Go Bankrupt

In a key development overseas, the future of approximately 2,000 Indian students in Canada is at stake after three colleges in Montreal have placed themselves in a tight straitjacket and are on the verge of bankruptcy. On Wednesday, students and their supporters took to the streets of Toronto's Brampton and even raised slogans to voice their plight and seek justice. Owing to irregularities and mismanagement, the concerned students have sought the intervention of the Canadian government to redress the obstruction and bring justice to their impending degrees and courses.

The CCSQ College, M College and CDR College had allegedly collected millions of dollars on the pretext of tuition fees from these students before they announced a shutdown. In fact, students allege the colleges have scammed them and it was a pre-planned collection to amass 'fees' and declare the college as bankrupt.

Indian students in Canada stage protests as 3 Montreal colleges go bankrupt

Rallies are being carried out while a notable chunk of students has moved in with their families, relatives and friends as residential amenities on campus are hampered too. Also, they demand that one should be allowed to finish their courses on the basis of previous credits as many declared they were broke. They further argue that they should be granted a remedy as they cannot make their ends meet because they cannot legally work for more than 20 hours in a week, given they are international students.

A Canadian national daily reported a student from Longowal in Punjab, who had allegedly deposited over 14,000 Canadian Dollars as an annual fee at M College and before they could even commence classes in January, the college declared bankruptcy. Another medical office specialist aspirant from India's Karnal shared that he was only four months away from concluding his degree. "I do not know where to go," Rana, who has paid 24,000 Canadian Dollars as fees, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, many students are wondering if they will be asked to make payments and fees again in order to resume respective courses or will be asked to 'redo' the course. Notably, they seek a course completing letter so they are allowed to apply at other colleges or apply for work permits for survival.

During the demonstration, the students raised slogans and urged the Justin Trudeau-led government to take note of their future. At a time when the education sector, amongst other things, is majorly impacted by the pandemic, Indian students in Canada are not only worried about their future but are away from their homes and security too.