Canada Needs An Inquiry Into Chinese Election Interference: Ex-spymaster

The Canadian former spymasters have voiced against the Chinese interference in the Canadian elections and urged the need for a public inquiry into allegations of Chinese election interference. The statement by the Candian former spymaster was made during the interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson which was aired on Sunday. This strong statement comes after an article that highlighted that China had deployed and attempted to support the federal Liberals towards a minority government, reported Global news.

“Can’t see any compelling reason not to” hold a public inquiry, " said Richard Fadden, the former head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and former national security advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Further, he added, "I think in this case, the allegations are so serious they need to be looked into, I think a public inquiry is really the route to go."

China's interference in Canada elections

Looking at the reports of the allegations of attempted Chinese interference, starting from November 7, 2022, in which Canadian intelligence officials had warned Trudeau that China had allegedly been targeting Canada. As per the Global news report, this vast interference from China also included funding a clandestine network of over 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election. Further, followed by an unredacted 2020 national security document on December 21, 2022, alleged Beijing for using an extensive network of community groups to moderate the flow of funds between Canadian members and Chinese officials.

Recently, On February 8, Trudeau and his office were warned by national security officials about Chinese agents “assisting Canadian candidates running for political offices,” as per the Privy Council Office document. While talking about the Chinese interference, the former chief spy said the “logical” option would be to have Parliament undertake a probe into the issue. However, the current climate in the House of Commons would make that tough. Further, he added, that this has become so partisan that this particular kind of topic would be almost impossible for the house of commons to look at it objectively.