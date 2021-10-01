Canada Observes First 'National Day Of Truth And Reconciliation', Read Details

Canada, on Thursday, September 30, observed its first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in a bid to commemorate those impacted by residential schools. According to a statement from the Canadian government, the newest federal holiday honours the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities. It is worth mentioning that the measure to establish the holiday was passed through the Canadian Parliament in the spring and made official by receiving Royal Assent in June.

In commemoration of the National Day for #TruthAndReconciliation and to honour the survivors, their families and communities, buildings on Parliament Hill are illuminated in orange. pic.twitter.com/hVjnnWAttq — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) September 30, 2021

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on the same day as Orange Shirt Day, which is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day that honours the children who survived residential schools and remembers those who did not. The Orange Shirt Day encourages all Canadians to mark the occasion by wearing the colour, which represents the loss of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by indigenous children in Canada over a period of time. Notably, Orange was also the colour worn by First Nations residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad on her first day before her clothing was taken from her and her hair were cut off.

Canadians urged to continue learning about residential schools

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau issued a statement urging citizens to educate themselves in the history of indigenous residential schools and "recognize the harms, injustices, and intergenerational trauma that Indigenous people have faced - and continue to face" due to the school system and systemic racism. He noted that at least 150,000 Indigenous children from across the country were forcibly separated from their families and their communities. He said that it’s only by facing the hard truths, and righting the wrongs, “that we can move forward together toward a more positive, fair, and better future.”

Together, we must continue to learn about residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they have caused. It is only by facing these truths and righting these wrongs that we, in partnership with Indigenous peoples, can move toward a better future. https://t.co/Myv6w3lTkn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 30, 2021

According to the Canadian government, there were 140 federally controlled Indigenous residential schools in Canada between 1831 and 1998. Thousands of children died of various diseases, and several experienced physical and sexual abuse. Survivors of these Indigenous schools have long advocated for reparations for the harm they experienced, which resulted in Canada creating the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Now, the idea of creating a federal holiday to honour the survivors, their families and their communities was sparked after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves near the country's largest residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. In June, an Indigenous group also found more than 750 unmarked graves at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School.

Image: Twitter