Canada Officially Bans Testing Of Cosmetics On Animals

Canada has banned the testing of cosmetic products on animals and the sale of products relying on animal testing data. The decision was announced by Health Canada in a news release, which stated that the government is taking action to ban cosmetic animal testing while ensuring the continued protection of human health and safety of all Canadians.

Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the government "banned the cruel and unnecessary testing of cosmetic products on animals in the country, representing a major step forward in supporting animal welfare by reducing our reliance on animal testing, while ensuring health and safety."

The release also mentioned that Health Canada is working to identify “effective alternatives to animal testing” outside the cosmetic world.

Food and Drugs Act amended

Canada passed the Bill C-47, Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, which amends the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) to ban both the testing of cosmetic products on animals and the sale of products relying on animal testing data. The new legislative changes mean that in Canada, companies will no longer be allowed to test cosmetic products on animals or sell their cosmetics that rely on animal testing data to establish safety.

The Canadian law now stipulates “No person shall sell a cosmetic unless the person can establish the safety of the cosmetic without relying on data derived from a test conducted on an animal that could cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal” and that “No person shall conduct a test on an animal that could cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal.” The bill was first read in the House of Commons in April and received royal assent on June 22.

'Cruelty-free makeover'

According to the Humane Society International’s Animal-Free Safety Assessment Collaboration, cosmetic testing has traditionally included 'toxicity tests' in which animals are forced to consume or inhale certain chemicals, or have the chemicals applied to their skin or eyes. Apart from being unnecessarily cruel, animal tests are also less effective compared to newer forms of assessment like computer modelling or tests using human cells, said the Humane Society International.

The Canadian Health Minister said that the country is proud to move forward with this measure, and to assure Canadians that the products they buy are cruelty-free. He also said that Canada will keep working with experts and international partners to explore safe, cruelty-free alternatives so no more animals suffer and die due to cosmetic testing. The Health Canada release also said, "With the passage of these historic measures to ban cosmetics animal testing and trade, Canada is getting a cruelty-free makeover."

Testing on animals already banned in many countries

The practice of testing cosmetics on animals has significantly decreased worldwide and was rarely conducted in Canada, said the release. By implementing the ban, Canada is aligning with the global shift toward ethical cosmetic testing by joining a number of other countries and American states that have already outlawed the practice.

Canada will join the ranks of the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, which have all moved to ban cosmetic testing on animals. According to the Humane Society International, a total of 44 countries have passed laws banning cosmetic animal testing. Additionally, 10 states in the US have banned the practice - New York, Virginia, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Illinois, and Maryland.