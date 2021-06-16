Canada: Ontario Announces US$8 Mn To Look For Unmarked Graves Of Indigenous Children

Canada’s province, Ontario on June 15 announced US$8 million funds to search and look after unmarked graves of indigenous residential school students after the remains of 215 children were found buried on the grounds of the country’s largest Indigenous residential school. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Tuesday, “Like all Ontarians, I was heartbroken by the news of a burial site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia.” The funding by the Canadian province will also ensure “that culturally appropriate, trauma-informed mental health supports are available for Indian Residential School survivors, their families and Indigenous communities.”

He added, “That is why our government is partnering with Indigenous communities to address the loss of generations who are no longer with us, and the continued loss experienced by residential school survivors and their families. As we advance meaningful reconciliation, it is important that all of us continue to deepen our collective understanding of the legacy of the Indian Residential School system.”

Ontario is taking action to support the investigation of residential school burial sites.



We are partnering with Indigenous elders, communities & residential school survivors to advance this critical work & ensure support is available at every step.https://t.co/VXAEpeoNT9 pic.twitter.com/dFLG5dKnQx — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 15, 2021

The official release stated that across Canada, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families and communities and sent to Indian Residential Schools between 1870 and 1996. The government also noted that according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, there were 18 Indian Residential Schools in Ontario; the last of these closed in 1991, with some sites since repurposed, abandoned or destroyed.

‘We know the tragic findings’

Ontario’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford said, “We know that the tragic findings at a former Indian Residential School site in British Columbia are sadly not an anomaly...Indigenous leaders and Ontarians are looking to governments to commit to the work of investigating Indigenous Residential School burial sites on a priority basis and our government is taking action to support this process through to completion.”

As per the official government, Ontario is now working in collaboration with Indigenous leaders to establish the processes that will further guide the work that requires to be done in relation to the Indian Residential School site identification, investigation, protection and commemoration. The initial identification of the site will be the stepping stone in a “much more extensive process,” it said.

IMAGE: AP