COVID-19: Ontario to reopen hair salons, outdoor dining in 'Health regions'

Stepping up efforts towards normalization, the Canadian province of Ontario is all set to open hair salons and outdoor dining amongst other non-essential businesses on June 12, international media reported citing the provincial government officials. However, the reopening will take place only in “health regions” where the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

According to reports, 34 health regions, where the spread of the virus has been curbed, could move to the second phase of the gradual reopening. In addition to non-essential businesses reopening, the new rules would also increase the number of maximum people in a group from Five to ten. Ontario is the populated province of Canada.

Read: Cristobal Is Now A Depression, Moving North Toward Canada

Meanwhile, in a statement released on June 8, state Premier Doug Ford said that the decision of allowing a particular 'health region' to reopen was “based on trends of key public health indicators such as lower rates of transmission, increased capacity in hospitals, and progress made in testing".

Read: Cristobal Is Now A Depression, Moving North Toward Canada

Read: Canada PM Trudeau Wants Body Cameras For Police To Overcome Public Distrust In Forces

Film and Television production to restart

In addition to salons and mass gatherings, Film and Television production, as well as day camps, would also be allowed to restart. Meanwhile, the Justin Trudeau led government has announced that Toronto and other areas will still remain in phase I. In addition, most of the areas bordering the US would also continue to remain in the first phase of reopening.

This comes as the Canadian Perspectives Survey Series 2: Monitoring the Effect of COVID-19 study said that 92 per cent of participants were maintaining social distancing, while 95 per cent of them were washing their hands regularly. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Canada has recorded 97,779 confirmed coronavirus cases as of June 9, of which 7,910 people have lost their lives.

Read: Canada Eases Border Restriction, Allows Immediate Family In

Read: Canada's Chief Health Officer Worried About Increase In Consumption Of Alcohol, Junk Food

(Image credits: Unsplash)