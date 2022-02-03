Canada: Ottawa Police Claims Anti-vaxx Protesters Received 'significant Element' From US

The Canadian Police on Wednesday, February 2, stated that anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators in Ottawa received some assistance from their southern neighbours, with a "significant element" from the United States involved in fundraising and organising the event. Earlier on Friday, January 28, thousands of people descended in Ottawa to protest against the country's measures to combat COVID-19, including vaccine mandates and the wearing of masks. People expressed their displeasure with the requirement that truck drivers crossing the border be completely vaccinated, The Washington Post reported.

"The protesters have gathered in our city, and more are on the way. Locals and other Canadians are among the participants, putting our city, its citizens, and our officers in grave danger," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly states, as per The Washington Post. The number of demonstrators has decreased significantly over the weekend when thousands gathered on Parliament Hill. However, a dedicated core group is still active, the report stated. "We are striving to be responsible, law-abiding, ethical, and prudent. The longer this goes on, the more convinced I am that there will be no police solution to this protest," Sloly added.

Barricade removed at main US-Canada border crossing in southern Alberta

As per media reports, the barricade at the main US-Canada border crossing in southern Alberta has been removed, with protestors agreeing to open one lane of traffic in each way. Meanwhile, Canadian officials have also condemned the blockade as 'unlawful.' The protesters have blocked traffic and also hindered the movement of goods and services. The Police claimed that demonstrators vandalised monuments, including the National War Memorial, and acted aggressively against security personnel and others. At least three people have been charged with offences relating to their acts during the protest, and more than a dozen investigations are underway, they added.

Ottawa demonstrators are a "fringe minority": PM Trudeau

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Ottawa demonstrators are a "fringe minority" who are indulged in spreading misinformation online. It is pertinent to mention here that Trudeau and his family were relocated to a secret location during the demonstration. In Ontario and Quebec, Canada's most populous provinces, a spike of the highly contagious omicron variant has resulted in record cases and lockdowns. Vaccine mandates enforced by the provinces are still in effect, PTI reported.

Image: Twitter/@Ottawa Police/AP