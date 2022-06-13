Canada: Ottawa Police Launches Probe Post Bomb Threat Near Parliament, No Explosives Found

In the wake of a bomb scare near Parliament hill on Saturday, June 11, the Canadian Police carried out a thorough investigation into the matter. Canadian cops rushed to the premises near the Parliament building upon receiving intel regarding possible explosives in the area, Global News reported citing two senior intelligence sources from Canada. The Ottawa Police combed two vehicles in the area and detained at least two people in relation to the incident. However, the information received by the police was false as no bomb was recovered near the spot, according to sources.

The Canadian Police searched one vehicle at the busy intersection of Slater and Metcalfe streets and another vehicle was checked near the Supreme Court premises. Sources informed Global News that the initial tip received by the police included names, pictures and license plate numbers. Multiple sources have revealed that the police found no explosives and added that the Ottawa Police discovered no threats. The law enforcement and intelligence sources have informed that the tip was based on intelligence from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). After receiving the information regarding the possible presence of explosives in the area, the Parliamentary Protective Service ordered a "shelter in place" for parliamentarians, senators and staff who were present in the parliament precinct on Saturday, 11 June. As the information received by the police and other enforcement agencies turned out to be wrong, questions have been raised over the providence of the initial tip and how the information was processed.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service stated that the agency had no information about the incident. Tensions near the parliament building have been high ever since protests erupted in February when people occupied the streets around the Hill for weeks. In a bid to remove the protesters from the spot, the Canadian government issued emergency orders. Earlier in May, a report by former senior national security officials warned that the Canadian government is not prepared to handle an increasingly dangerous national-security environment, Global News reported. According to the report, Ottawa's national security threat is not ready to tackle challenges like modern security threats like economic espionage, cyber threats and foreign intervention in domestic politics The University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs had assembled the report.

Image: AP