Canada: Ottawa's Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Protests By Anti-vaxxers

In retaliation to over a week of truckers' demonstrations against COVID-19 limitations, the mayor of Canada's capital, Ottawa, Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency on Sunday. The city has been "completely out of control," according to Jim Watson, with protestors outnumbering police authorities. The demonstrations, he added, constituted a threat to people's safety and security, BBC reported.

This state of emergency came after protesters have been opposing a vaccination requirement for truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border, which had put Canada's capital city to a halt for the second day in a row, as per BBC. Thousands of people marched through Ottawa as part of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy'. Further, after many events, like the raising of swastika flags and video of a woman dancing on the unidentified soldier's tomb, police authorities have launched an inquiry.

The demonstrators were becoming increasingly "insensitive": Jim Watson

Further, mayor Watson told CFRA radio that the demonstrators were becoming increasingly "insensitive" by "blaring horns and sirens, (setting off) fireworks, and turning it into a party." He added, “Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle," BBC reported. He went on to say that the situation must be reversed and must reclaim the city.

The mayor further did not specify what actions he may take, however, police stated on Sunday that they will increase enforcement, which might include detention of individuals attempting to assist the demonstrators. According to BBC, a declaration of emergency would give the city more authority, notably access to the equipment needed by frontline staff and emergency services.

In addition to this, the state of emergency reflects the considerable risk and threat to citizens' safety and security "posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government", according to a statement from city officials. These protests have been met with opposition from many Ottawa citizens. Further, police have expressed worry about the convoy's ability to draw extremist discourse.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Convoy's organisers have committed to demonstrating peacefully and in accordance with the law, as well as to "stay as long as it takes."

