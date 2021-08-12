Canada Pilot Flies Helicopter To Buy Ice Cream Cake, Charged By Police For Illegal Landing

In a bizarre fold of events, a helicopter in Canada was flown to an ice cream parlour to satiate passenger's hunger pangs. Having a sweet tooth can sometimes be of dire consequences, going by this unique incident in Saskatchewan, a Canadian province that borders the United States to the south. However, the unidentified person got a lot more than just ice cream that day after he was slapped with charges by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Helicopter lands to buy ice-cream cake in Canada

The illegal chopper landing at the Dairy Queen in Tisdale is associated with a 34-year-old resident of Leroy. It is likely that he pulled off the stunt because Leroy doesn't have a Dairy Queen location, so he chose to fly 105 km to the outlet. According to a report on the official RCMP website, the man "landed in the middle of a Tisdale RCMP investigation on July 31 at around 5 pm."

The report added that the pilot made the landing in a "high traffic parking lot." As a result of this, "the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area," which houses several schools, an aquatic centre, inter alia.

Residents in the town of Tisdale were astonished after a bright red helicopter descended on the parking lot outside the ice cream parlour. Initially, some thought that the chopper, owing to the same colour, was the province's air ambulances, was on a medical emergency. However, when the town's Mayor saw the passenger leave with an ice cream cake, he realised the aircraft had a different agenda.

Speaking to CNBC news, Mayor Al Jellicoe said, "Well, I thought somebody must be hungry. Initially, I thought that's probably not the right thing to do."

It was later concluded that the entire idea was not of an emergency and the pilot, who has not been named, was charged. The man possessed a license to operate and fly the helicopter but abruptly parking in a public spot was deemed illegal. The offender is set to appear in court on September 7 in the city of Melfort.