Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday announced snap elections as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, as per reports. Addressing the media on Sunday, Justin Trudeau announced the election would be held on September 20. This came after he visited the governor-general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. Earlier, the federal election was about to take place in 2023.

"We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice. Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19," said Justin Trudeau addressing the press conference.

Trudeau is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament. The Liberal Party which he leads saw its majority won in the 2015 election cut down to a 157 seat minority in the 2019 federal elections. The Liberal Party subsequently formed a minority government i.e. relying upon the opposition to pass legislation.

Trudeau's steps to curb COVID in Canda

Trudeau's government’s handling of the pandemic has been viewed as a success, reports state. As per the Associated Press, Canada now has enough vaccines for every citizen. More than 71% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and over 82% have received at least one dose. The government has spent billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns that have now lifted.

But if the result is another minority government, the “knives will start to come out," said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto as reported by AP.

“Trudeau is not widely liked. He’s what the Liberals have so they will fall in behind him, but if he loses he’s toast. It’s not that he’s unpopular but there’s no affection there. The Liberals behave as if he is this beloved figure but he’s not. The novelty is gone. But there’s still enough there and the performance on COVID was pretty solid so I think people will balance these things going into the election and vote for Trudeau,” added Bothwell.

Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second-youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015. The win ended almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations have damaged Trudeau’s standing.

Opposition leftist New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said it is “selfish” for Trudeau to call an election in a pandemic.

