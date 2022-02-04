Canada PM Justin Trudeau Rules Out 'military Response' Against COVID Vaccine Protestors

In view of the ongoing anti-vaccination mandate protests in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed that military response is not in the cards 'right now'. Previously, he condemned the ‘fringe minority' in the truckers’ anti-COVID-19 restrictions protests for their hateful rhetoric, physical abuse that jeopardizes the safety of other citizens, brandishing of the Swastika [hakenkreuz Nazi symbol], holding “unacceptable views” and incitation of violence, saying that such extremist voices do not represent the position of the protesters.

There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

On January 29, the Canadian PM left Ottawa along with his family to a "secret location" after security concerns sparked over intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital city, CBC News reported. The decision to evacuate the prime ministerial residence came after Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms warned that demonstrators could show up at official homes.

'Military response to anti-vax mandate protests in Ottawa is not in the cards 'right now': PM Trudeau

Trudeau on Thursday said one must be 'very, very cautious' about deploying troops on Canadian soil, adding there has been no such request to the federal government. He said any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered. Organizers, including one who has espoused white supremacist views, had raised millions for the cross-country freedom truck convoy against vaccine mandates and other restrictions. It has attracted support from former US President Donald Trump.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said this week that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an occupation by some on the city council. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Police estimate about 250 remain.

While Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sholy on Wednesday said that he has been in contact with protest leaders, who affirmed peaceful demonstrations, Deputy Chief Steve Bell raised concerns about the presence of "parallel groups" that Canadian intelligence speculated.

Anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada

Anti-vaccine mandate protests in support of cross-border truckers began on Saturday when Parliamentary Protective Service estimated an amassment of nearly 10,000 demonstrators in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa. In addition, a convoy of truckers against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate descended to Ottawa, sparking an imminent violent turn of events.

As per the Canadian Trucking Alliance estimate, about 15% of truckers in Canada i.e. about 16,000 are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Canadian opposition of Conservative lawmakers has supported the convoy, saying that the vaccine mandate has created a bottleneck for supply-chain, leaving store shelves empty in the country.