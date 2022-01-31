Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests COVID Positive; To Work Remotely Amid Vaccine Mandate Row

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he was in good health and would continue to work remotely while adhering to public health norms. Trudeau was placed in seclusion last week when one of his children tested positive. He also urged people to "vaccinated and boosted."

Canada PM Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter, "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Canadian PM moved to secret location amid ongoing anti-vax protest

Furthermore, when a large-scale protest opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family left their house in the country's capital and transferred to a secret location, media reports indicated on January 29. The 'Freedom Convoy,' which began as a protest against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, has expanded into a major protest against the Trudeau government's coronavirus restrictions.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Saturday to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. There were some children with their children, as well as elderly and disabled adults among the crowd. According to The Globe and Mail newspaper, others even carried posters with hostile and obscenity-laced comments aimed primarily at Canada's prime minister.

Some of the demonstrators were seen dancing on the iconic war memorial, causing Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand and Canada's top soldier, Gen. Wayne Eyre, to reprimand them. Despite an extreme cold warning, hundreds of demonstrators streamed into the legislative area, putting the police on high alert for probable violence.

(With inputs from agencies)