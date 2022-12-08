Canada PM Justin Trudeau Vows To 'review' New RCMP Contract Linked To Chinese Firm

The Canada administration has been alert and averse to growing foreign interference, ever since the Canadian security agencies warned the Trudeau administration in this regard. In light of recent warnings by security agencies, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to review a contract dealing with federal police equipment bagged by a firm linked to the Republic of China. On December 7, the Canadian Prime Minister expressed his concerns at the press conference held on the sidelines of a biodiversity conference in Montreal. What makes the matter interesting is the fact that the PM’s remarks came at a conference that is being co-hosted by Canada and China.

The Beijing-linked firm in question is Canada’s Sinclair Technologies which is controlled by China’s Hytera Communications. According to The Guardian, the company has bagged a contract for a radio filtering system to prevent eavesdropping. What makes the matter even worse is that the Chinese administration owns around 10% of the Hytera Communications technology, this raises concerns about the potential access the Chinese government is gaining to the Royal-Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“We find it disconcerting that while parts of the government security agencies were advising us as government and fellow Canadians that we have to be careful about foreign interference in our institutions, in our infrastructure, in the way we do business & keep Canadians safe. But other parts of civil service were signing contracts that have questionable levels of security for our operations and our national security institutions like RCMP,” the Candian Prime Minister said on Wednesday. Taking a pledge to look into the matter, he said, “We are going to be following up on this,” adding that he intends to “make sure that Canada is not signing contracts with the lowest bidder that then turn around and leave us exposed to security flaws.''

Hytera Communications was blacklisted by the US in 2021

In the year 2021, the Biden administration in the US blacklisted the sale or import of equipment made by several telecommunication companies which had linkages with China. The US claimed that these companies have the potential of causing, an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) blacklisted Hytera communications as well. According to CBC news, the Chinese government owns approximately 10 % of Hytera Communications through an investment fund. As per reports by CBC news, Hytera Communication is also facing 21 charges in an American espionage case.

The sales director for Sinclair Technologies, Martine Cardozo made it clear that the company was “independently registered and operating in Canada.” In a recent statement, Cardozo claims that the products by the Canadian funds were trusted by public safety experts globally. CBC News also reported on Wednesday that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino contended that the department officials are examining the RCMP contracts.