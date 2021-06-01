Canada PM Says Bodies Of Children Found At Former Indigenous School Not Isolated Incident

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on May 31 said that it is not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried at a former Indigenous residential school. Remains of at least 215 children as young as three were found buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community in the southern interior of British Columbia, where the school was located, released a statement confirming the “unthinkable” loss and further called for an examination of every former residential school site - institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.

Following calls for further examination, Trudeau said, “As prime minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy that stole Indigenous children from their communities”. While speaking during a press briefing, the Canadian PM added, “Sadly, this is not an exception or an isolated incident. We’re not going to hide from that. We have to acknowledge the truth. Residential schools were a reality — a tragedy that existed here, in our country, and we have to own up to it. Kids were taken from their families, returned damaged or not returned at all”.

Further, Trudeau said that he will be talking to his ministers about further things his government needs to do to support survivors and the community. Flags at all federal buildings are at half-staff. Moreover, plans are also underway to bring in forensics experts to identify and repatriate the remains of the children found buried on the Kamloops site.

‘Undocumented deaths’

As per the reports, the Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late 19th century until the late 1970s. It was initially opened and run by the Catholic church until the federal government took its control in the late 1960s. However, it was permanently closed at least a decade later and now it is the home to a museum and a community facility with cultural and memorial events.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community said, “To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths”. The Community leaders have said that the investigation will continue into the incident along with the British Columbia Coroner's Office. They also said that the community, as well as the government officials, will ensure the remains are not only safeguarded but also identified.

(With inputs from AP)