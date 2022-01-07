In a Sunwing flight from Montreal, Canada to Cancún, Mexico, people filmed themselves drinking, dancing and vaping breaching COVID restrictions has met with criticism from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stated that he is frustrated, further saying that this is a slap in the face to the people who have followed the pandemic rules.

He also said that the government has initiated an investigation into the plane's passengers, and ministers have stated that fines may be imposed. The behaviour was deemed unacceptable by the ministers who said passengers who disobeyed the COVID laws may face fines of $5,000 per offence, according to Daily Mail. The government issued a statement saying that reported occurrences like these are taken very seriously and that they have asked the respective departmental officials to promptly initiate an investigation into the case.

Passengers were allegedly social media influencers

As Canada fights a surge of new COVID cases that are overloading hospitals and forcing school closures, shocking footage of Canadians having a vacation to Cancun has been released online. The passengers, who were allegedly social media influencers, were caught on camera vaping, dancing, and taking photos in violation of a number of airline regulations. According to CBC, the 111 Private Club chartered the plane and organised the all-inclusive six-day holiday.

The group is still in Mexico and it is unclear when will they be able to board another flight. They were supposed to fly back to Montreal on Wednesday but Sunwing cancelled the group's return flight to Montreal, which was scheduled for January 5 due to the controversy. Some airlines refused to rebook them. Air Transat, based in Montreal, has stated that it will not be permitted to fly on its aircraft. Air Canada has also refused boarding to the group stating that they can't jeopardise the safety of other passengers and the staff, according to Daily Mail. The flight to Cancun sparked an inquiry by Sunwing's security department, as well as an initial notice to Transport Canada.

Reprehensible passenger behaviour

Rena Kisfalvi, head of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local that represents Sunwing flight attendants, said that this is reprehensible passenger behaviour that puts the cabin staff at significant risk, according to Daily Mail. She further said that they urge the airlines and the federal government to take action.

