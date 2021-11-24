Canada: PM Trudeau To Work On Economy, Climate Action & Controlling COVID-19 Pandemic

The Canadian government has vowed to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also promised to build the economy, fight climate change and introduce new child care plans with the provinces and people pursuing reconciliation with Indigenous people, reported CBC News. Addressing a speech from the throne, Governor-General Mary Simon, Canada's first Indigenous governor-general made the announcement regarding the outline of the plans that the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned to achieve in the near future.

In her speech to the throne, Simon highlighted that they would work to bolster the relationship between the government and Indigenous peoples. Simon acknowledged the difficulties faced by the people in the last 18 months. She expressed gratitude to the MPs and civil servants for making efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, reported CBC News. Simon highlighted that they need to strengthen the healthcare system in Canada and support senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities.

Canada PM's statement on speech to throne

In a statement issued following the speech from the throne, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the elections in September and said voters “gave Parliamentarians a clear direction to work together to put the COVID-19 crisis behind us and find the real solutions needed to build a better future for all Canadians.” Trudeau in the statement mentioned that the government of Canada has listened to the people of the country and they are ready to end the fight against COVID-19. Furthermore, Trudeau highlighted that they will take "strong climate action, make life more affordable, walk the shared path of reconciliation, put home ownership back in reach, create jobs, and grow the middle class."

Canada PM Justin Trudeau highlighted that they need to rebuild the economy and the government will put Canadians first and invest in their future. The government will make efforts to fight the rising cost of living and work on housing affordability and child care. Furthermore, Trudeau underscored that they would work to create a "resilient economy" and create jobs. Moreover, the Canadian PM underlined the need to take action to fight climate change which is moving forward to reduce oil and gas sector emissions. He acknowledged the need for government to work with the global community to fight challenges like climate crisis, securing supply chains and reinforcing international peace.

“To create a more resilient economy, create jobs, and grow the middle class, Canada must take strong and bold climate action. That’s why we’re moving forward to cap and cut oil and gas sector emissions, investing in public transit, and mandating the sale of zero-emissions vehicles," Canada PM said in a statement.

Image: AP