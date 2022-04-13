Reacting to the arrest of a person, who is believed to have shot and killed 24-year-old Kartik Vasudev in Canada, his father Jitesh Vasudev has called it "satisfactory" further demanding the highest level of punishment for the culprit. This came after the Toronto Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man in the case further describing the incident as a "random attack".

Speaking to Republic TV, the father of the slain Indian student, Jitesh Vasudev said that the family is "satisfied with the news of the arrest adding that more angles are yet to be investigated in the incident.

"There are several questions that still need to be answered. Firstly, the police have called it a 'random attack', how it can be a random attack when the person has killed two people in a span of just 2-3 days. He killed Kartik on Thursday and then killed another on Saturday. Also, a huge number of arms and ammunition have been recovered from his residence", he said.

Further alleging a "terrorist attack" or a "targetted attack on brown people", the victim's father stated that the police has not yet answered the questions about what was the motive of the attack or why was it carried out.

Meanwhile, he also said that the Indian government has not yet contacted the family of the student, while they are in constant contact with the Indian consulate in Toronto which has been updating them about the developments regarding the case. Mr Vasudev also informed that they have received the visas to Canada which they had earlier applied for and have also been informed that the body of their son will be sent to India by the end of the week.

Toronto Police arrests man suspected in killing Kartik Vasudev

Earlier on Tuesday, the Toronto Police announced that a man believed to be the killer of the Indian student Kartik Vasudev has been arrested. Speaking to the media, Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer said, "Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger...Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him."

The police also described the incident as a "random attack".

The young boy who hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh had recently moved to Canada for pursuing higher education, according to his family. However, in a tragic turn of events, he was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

