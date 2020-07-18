Canada Police Launches Hate Crime Investigation Into A Vandalized Memorial

Canada's Halton Regional Police Service has launched an investigation into a graffiti-related case that was carried out at the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville, a private property. The graffiti was spray-painted on a monument inside the cemetery, which is allegedly linked to Adolf Hitler's SS. Halton Regional Police Service has said that the graffiti may have been hate-motivated, targeting the identifiable group of Ukrainians in general, or Ukrainian members of the cultural centre.

The Halton Regional Police Service also apologised for any hurt caused by misinformation that suggests that the Service in any way supports Nazism. Investigators have determined that the monument in the cemetery that was vandalized with spray paint happened sometime between June 19 and June 21, 2020. "Due to the nature of the graffiti this crime is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence," the police said.

The Halton Regional Police Service has issued a media release that provides clarification regarding the ongoing investigation into graffiti at St Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville. ^jh pic.twitter.com/0PwQOSxtN5 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 17, 2020

"On June 23, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service attended the area of Liptay Avenue and Colonel William Parkway in Oakville for a report of graffiti spray-painted on the sidewalk at this intersection. On June 28, 2020, police attended Skipton Lane in Oakville for similar graffiti written on the sidewalk in chalk. During this incident, 4 individuals were observed walking on Skipton Lane and are believed to be involved in the incident. Police will not be releasing images of the graffiti to the media or further spreading the suspect's message by confirming what text was painted on the monument," Halton police said in a press release.

Ukrainian soldiers linked to Nazi?

According to reports, Ukrainian volunteers joined Hitler's SS organisation between 1944-45, which was responsible for carrying out brutal crimes against Jews, Polish women, and children during the Second World War. The monument that was spray-painted is allegedly linked to those who fought along with Hitler's SS.

