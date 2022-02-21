Canada: Police Secure Parliament Precinct With Boundary Fence To Prevent Protests

Canada’s police have fenced off the area surrounding Parliament Hill on Wellington Street where the protesters were based for over three weeks and are working to ensure that the demonstrations do not return. According to CBC News, police officers and City of Ottawa cleanup crews are the only ones who still remain in the front of the Parliament where thousands of demonstrators were marching against the COVD-19 vaccine mandate.

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell said at a news conference on Sunday, “We are deeply committed to the community healing that we know now needs to take place.” He further said that police will make the decision about how to maintain its presence in the downtown core “to make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets again”.

Despite the measures taken by the authorities, several media reports have suggested that some members of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests involving truckers have regrouped outside the city. Reportedly, now the police are concerned with these reports and are at caution so that no fresh demonstrations erupt in the main Canadian city.

As per reports, over 50 vehicles were recorded just this weekend at Herb's Truck Stop in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, less than 100 kilometres from downtown Ottawa. It is also to note that the police chief did not say when the downtown roads would finally reopen for the residents or if the vehicle traffic would be blocked from Wellington Street indefinitely.

Meanwhile, police have continued to alert people to avoid the downtown core and have even warned the residents who have their vehicles parked between Metcalfe and Bay streets and Albert and Gloucester streets to move the vehicles or risk being towed. The Canadian broadcaster even reported that presently, only parliamentary staffers are allowed north of Sparks Street.

Canada Police Ready To Take 'imminent' Action Against Freedom Convoy Protesters

Canada’s law enforcement agencies are gearing up to take “imminent” action against the people who participated in the protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests which emerged in mid-January in Canada after the COVID-19 mandate came into effect, engulfed the entire country in chaos. It not only brought crisis for people in Ottawa, but the truckers protesting the Coronavirus rules even blocked crucial US-Canada borders. In the wake of the crisis, Ottawa Police Chief Steve bell said that the police has been ‘bolstering’ its resources.

According to Sputnik, Bell told the reporters in a press conference, “We’ve been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent.”

It is to note that Ottawa police Sevice (OPS) will be assisted by the country’s federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other law enforcement agencies from Ontario and Quebec. During the media briefing, Bell even cautioned the protesters that it was “time to go” adding that protesters’ time in the city “has come to an end and you must leave”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even called the demonstrators a "threat" to the economy.

Image: AP