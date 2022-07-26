Pope Francis made a historic apology on Monday, July 25, in light of the Catholic Church's involvement in Canada's "catastrophic" policy of Indigenous residential schools. He stated that forced assimilation of native people into Christian society decimated their cultures, split apart families, and marginalised entire generations. Meanwhile, the Pope also donned an Indian feathered headdress as he visited the Canadian province of Alberta to apologise for the Catholic Church's involvement in schools where indigenous children were mistreated.

“I am deeply sorry. I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," Francis stated at a former residential school in Alberta, the Associated Press (AP) reported. He referred to the school's policy as a "disastrous blunder" that was at odds with the Gospel and called for further investigation into the matter. The pontiff was accompanied by four chiefs in a wheelchair to the location next to the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School. After his speech, the Pope was also presented with a feathered headgear to mark him as an honorary member of the community.

Canada's assimilation policy termed as 'cultural genocide'

Francis' recent remarks went beyond his previous remorse for the terrible injustice carried out by missionaries. In addition, he accepted institutional accountability for the church's complicity in Canada's disastrous assimilation policy, which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of that nation described as "cultural genocide". According to reports, over 150,000 native children in Canada were compelled to attend government-funded Christian schools, from the 19th century until the 1970s, to keep them away from the influence of their families and cultures.

Discovery of several potential burial sites at former schools drew global attention

Meanwhile, previous Canadian governments believed that assimilation into mainstream society and Christianization were greater goals. Ottawa has acknowledged that there was widespread physical and sexual abuse at the schools, with students punished for using their native languages. Further, the indigenous leaders have pointed to the history of abuse and separation from family as the main reason for the high levels of alcohol and drug addiction that are currently present on Canadian reservations. Global attention has been focused on Canadian and American schools with the recent discovery of hundreds of potential burial sites at former schools. Meanwhile, Francis complied with the Truth Commission's request for an apology on Canadian territory as a result of the discoveries.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP