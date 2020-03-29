Canada Bans Domestic Travel By Air Or Rail For People With COVID-19 Symptoms

The Canadian government introduced new domestic transportation measures on March 28 prohibiting passengers who have symptoms of the coronavirus. While the number of COVID-19 infections spiked to 5,655 with at least 60 fatalities, Canada has ordered all air and rail operators to refuse boarding to individuals who show any symptoms of the fatal COVID-19. The official statement by country’s government also stated that the measures will remain in effect for at least 14 days or until the person gets a medical certificate stating that his/her symptoms are not related to COVID-19. The measures announced by Canadian Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau will come into effect by March 30 for air and rail.

Garneau said in a statement, “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the transportation industry, travellers, shippers and the economy. We recognize the importance of the continued movement of goods and the ongoing delivery of essential services in Canada’s response to COVID‑19 while taking necessary measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

“Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction and will ensure alignment on a national level. I also want to thank all essential workers in the trade and transportation sector for continuing to provide services that benefit Canadians and the economy in this difficult time,” he added.

As of noon on March 30, all Canadians travelling by air and rail will now undergo a mandatory health check before they board a flight or train within Canada. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited to board a flight or a train. — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) March 28, 2020

Justin Trudeau’s wife recovers

Meanwhile, on March 28, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has recovered after contracting the deadly COVID-19. Both, the Canadian PM and Sophie took on social media to declare the recovery with the latter saying that she feels “much better” having combatting the disease. It was on March 12, when Trudeau’s office announced that Sophie had contracted coronavirus and she, along with Canadian PM was placed under isolation.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” Sophie said.

