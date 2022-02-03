Canada: Protests Over COVID-19 Restrictions Continues In Ottawa; 2 Arrested

The protest over Coronavirus regulation in Canada continues as on Wednesday heavy trucks and other vehicles blocked the capital city of Ottawa. As per the reports of CNN, the Ottawa Police Service announced on Tuesday that two people have been arrested for demonstration-related offences so far, and 13 investigations are ongoing. The police also announced that there are fewer protesters on the street today than there were over the weekend. Last week, thousands of truckers protested the COVID-19 limitations in Ottawa.

The police also announced that they want to be extremely clear for both today's demonstrations and any future demonstrations that illegal activity will not be permitted. The officials stated that locals have also been threatened and harassed by some demonstrators. The officials also claim that complaints of homophobic and racist behaviour from the demonstrators, according to CNN. During the trucker protests, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were relocated from their house in Ottawa.

Reports of harassment, threats and vandalism

There have also been reports of harassment, threats, and vandalism. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on Monday that they have signs of bigotry and anti-Semitism downtown. The memorial damage was criticised by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which is a federation of trucking associations and many demonstrators in Ottawa appeared to have no link to the trucking sector, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, Ontario's premier joined a chorus of leaders from a variety of political parties in calling for a halt to the protests and urged the demonstrators to move on, according to CNN. Premier Doug Ford stated that he hears the protesters and that the province hears the protesters, and the country hears them, He then stated that it is now time for Ottawa residents to resume their normal lives.

Drivers are still protesting

In the meanwhile, trucks and cars have been obstructing the Coutts, Alberta, border crossing, which is just north of Sweet Grass, Montana, in western Canada. Jim Willett, who is the mayor of Coutts, stated that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tried to settle the impasse through dialogue on Tuesday, but drivers are still in their trucks and have been joined by new demonstrators.

