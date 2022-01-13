Canada: Quebec's Unvaccinated Tax Leads To Spike In COVID Vaccine Appointments

Canada's Quebec province's health minister said on 12 January, that appointments for first-dose vaccines increased for the first time, hours after the announcement, that proposed a financial penalty for citizens who are unvaccinated. The unvaccinated tax would not apply to those who have a medical exemption, and no specifics have been released, though officials have stated that the amount will be "substantial".

"Vaccination: Appointments for the 1st dose continue to increase. About 5K appointments were taken on January 10 and 7K yesterday, our record for several days. Appointments were taken in all age groups. 107K doses were administered yesterday. It's encouraging!" Christian Dube, Quebec's health minister, tweeted on Wednesday.

Quebec, home to about a quarter of all Canadians, declared last week that residents would be required to get vaccinated in order to purchase alcohol or cannabis. To eat at restaurants, go to the gym, or attend sporting events, proof of vaccination is necessary. While approximately 90% of eligible Quebecers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the province's public health system continues to be burdened by the unvaccinated people.

At a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he couldn't comment on whether Quebec's financial penalty for those who aren't vaccinated is a good strategy because he wanted more information. Trudeau emphasised that Canada has strong immunisation requirements in place for airline and train passengers, federal employees, and federally regulated enterprises.

Unvaccinated Tax may go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system, say experts

Furthermore, according to rights and medical experts, Quebec's proposal to tax unvaccinated persons may be legal, but it may also go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system. On Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced the "contribution" for the unvaccinated, though his administration refused to clarify how, when, or against whom the fee will be collected.

It could violate Canadians' fundamental rights, according to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, while health advocates are also concerned about the larger implications. In an interview with Montreal's CTV news, Dr Yv Bonnier-Viger, the Gaspe region's public health director, urged Quebec to think seriously about the consequences of such a move, stating that "these are not measures that correspond to public health values."

Phoebe Friesen, a biological ethicist at McGill University, was also concerned that the rationale of punishing unvaccinated persons may be used to other behaviours that are linked to marginalisation but are seen as driving health spending, such as obesity, The Guardian reported. COVID hospitalisations are on the rise in Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province. Whereas, the province's public health director resigned this week, citing "erosion" of public confidence in anti-pandemic initiatives.

