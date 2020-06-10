Canada: Rare Humpback Whale That Swam 400km To Montreal Found Dead

A rare humpback whale that was spotted in Montreal, Canada that reached by way of the St. Lawrence River was found dead on June 9, as per local reports. First spotted on May 30, the creature enchanted Montrealers and drew a huge crowd to Montreal’s Old Port as it was sighted swimming near Pointe-aux-Trembles prior to when it’s body was discovered floating 19 miles downstream.

Coordinator for the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Network, Robert Michaud, was quoted saying, it was the first time a humpback whale made its way into Montreal waters. Further, he added, experts had speculated that the whale might return to its natural habitat in the Gulf of St. Lawrence as it was tracked travelling downstream. Dehydration from swimming in freshwater or a possible collision with a shipping vessel could be the cause of the unfortunate death of the whale, Michaud said, speaking to a Canadian daily.

The humpback #whale seen in the St.Lawrence River is now nearby Sorel, getting closer to Mtl... remember to keep your distance from the whale and report your observation 1 877 722-5346 @GREMM_ pic.twitter.com/j5oHxV1BHD — Veronique Nolet (@VeroniqueNolet) May 29, 2020

On May 30, the unusual mammal was spotted near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge with its fins upward, swimming in the river. Robert Michaud said that the moment was astonishing and unusual for Montreal residents while speaking to leading news outlets. Further, he was quoted saying, Canada witnessed a beluga in the Old Port in 2012, a minke whale as well over a few years ago, and more frequently seals also ventured to Montreal. As the whale surfaced in the water, flapping gigantic tail, gasping for air then splashing back in the waters, several onlookers as well as photographers gathered near the waterfront to witness the mighty creature. The animal was presumably heading west, according to the maritime experts’ statement, as per local reports.

Canadian authorities were clueless as to why the creature made the long journey from the oceans. It was speculated that the fish could be in search of food or lost its way following other fish. Humans, whales, and land mammals, sometimes they are vagrants that go in unusual places and one has to understand that whales do that, Michaud stressed. These journeys are usually a series of mistakes, he was quoted saying, as per media reports.

Dead afloat the river

A footage of the dead whale floating on the surface of the river was shared on Facebook by the Maritime Pilot Simon Lebrun, that grieved the users who sent condolences and sympathy for the demise of the “beautiful creature.”

