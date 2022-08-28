Canada Reaffirms Commitment To Trade Pact With India Ahead Of Next Round Of Negotiations

The Canadian government, on Friday, reaffirmed its commitment to an interim trade pact with India. The commitment from Canada came ahead of the next round of negotiations which is scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. The trade ministers from both countries, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng held a virtual conference on Friday. According to a press release from Global Affairs Canada, Ng reaffirmed "Ottawa's goal of keeping momentum in the fourth round of negotiations, which are scheduled to take place in September."

During the discussion, both emphasised the value of advancing trade and investment relations between the two countries. The Canadian minister also appreciated the spirit of cooperation that India has exhibited until now and underscored that "compromise" has been a hallmark of the negotiations between the two nations. Further, the release said that both Goyal and Ng spotlighted the advancement in negotiations for a Canada-India early progress trade agreement which was held in July and August this year.

Notably, ministers were speaking about the recent India-Canada fifth Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment (MDTI).

During the dialogue, Ministers of both countries agreed to formally re-launch the negotiations for India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and also consider an Interim Agreement or Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) that could bring early commercial gains to both countries. The Ministers highlighted the existing trade complementarities between India and Canada and emphasised that the trade agreement would help in expanding bilateral trade in goods and services by unlocking the potential across sectors. The Interim Agreement would include high-level commitments in goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and dispute settlement, and may also cover any other areas mutually agreed upon.

Ministers agreed to work collaboratively on tourism, urban infrastructure, renewable energy

Meanwhile, the statement further said that the ministers acknowledged the significance of establishing resilient supply chains in critical sectors and exchanged views on collaboration in this area. They emphasised enhancing cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and critical and rare earth minerals as well as in areas like tourism, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and mining. They also noted the role of strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, including the movement of professionals and skilled workers, students, and business travellers, in strengthening the bilateral economic partnership, according to the press release.

Image: ANI