Canada Relases Its New Indo-Pacific Strategy, Terms India 'critical Partner' In Its Growth

In a massive development, Canada has termed India a "critical partner" in its new Indo-Pacific strategy document and highlighted its plans to increase the cooperation between the two countries. According to the new Indo-Pacific strategy, Canada is also planning to enhance its commitment to work towards a new trade agreement with India.

The document further underscored New Delhi's growing importance in the region's strategic, economic and demographic spheres. It further added that the Indo-Pacific region will play a critical role in shaping Canada's future over the next half-century. Notably, while the document termed India as a "critical partner" to Canada, it described China as "an increasingly disruptive global power".

"India's growing strategic, economic and demographic importance in the Indo-Pacific makes it a critical partner in Canada’s pursuit of its objectives under this strategy," the 26-page document read.

Separate section on India

Notably, the new "Indo-Pacific Strategy" document of Canada contains a separate section on India and its growing economic ties with the country. As per the document, Canada also seeks to expand its market access with India by concluding an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) as a step toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The document describing Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy further stated that the country will also create a Canada-India desk within the Trade Commissioner Service to promote implementation of the EPTA for businesses and investors looking to enter the Indian market or for those partnering with Indian businesses.

Apart from this, Canada will also work towards increasing its visa-processing capacity in New Delhi and Chandigarh. Through this move, the Canadian government is planning to support academic, educational, cultural, youth and research exchanges.

Indo-Pacific region: A key player

According to the document, it was clearly mentioned that the Indo-Pacific region will play an important and critical role in shaping Canada's future over the next half-century. the document further described the Indo-Pacific region as the world’s fastest-growing region and home to six of Canada’s top 13 trading partners.

"The Indo-Pacific region represents significant opportunities for growing the economy here at home, as well as opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses for decades to come," the document read.