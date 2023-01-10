Canada Sanctions Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Brothers For Human Rights Violations

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on four Sri Lankan state officials, including former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for human rights violations during the armed conflict in Sri Lanka between 1983 and 2009. The sanctions, imposed under the Special Economic Measures Act, will mean that all assets belonging to the former Sri Lankan leaders in Canada will be frozen. They will also not be allowed to enter Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Taking to Twitter, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs said the latest sanctions imposed on the Sri Lanka officials send a clear message that Canada will not accept continued impunity. "Canada has imposed sanctions against four Sri Lankan state officials responsible for gross and systematic violations of human rights."

"These sanctions send a clear message: Canada will not accept continued impunity for those that have committed human rights violations in Sri Lanka," she tweeted.

The sanctions came after the Sri Lankan government failed to take concrete steps to uphold human rights in the island nation, Canada said. According to a report published by the Colombo Telegraph, while announcing the sanctions, Joly stated, "Despite continued calls from Canada and the international community to address accountability, the government of Sri Lanka has taken limited meaningful and concrete action to uphold its human rights obligations." She further said, "This jeopardises progress on justice for affected populations and prospects for peace and reconciliation."

She added that victims and survivors of gross human rights violations deserve justice, and this act is a clear message that Canada will no longer accept continued impunity. Joly maintained that along with the Rajapaksa brothers, the Canadian government has also sanctioned Sri Lanka's Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi.

Canada announces monetary aid for the people of Sri Lanka

In view of the political and economic crisis facing the people of Sri Lanka, the Canadian government has announced support of $3 million to address the needs, including food security and livelihoods, shelter and non-food items, as well as nutritional assistance and primary healthcare services for vulnerable children and women.

The Foreign Minister said, "Canada encourages the Sri Lankan government to promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law as it works to address this crisis."

