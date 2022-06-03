Canada will directly raise the issue of Chinese fighter jets “buzzing” Ottawa’s planes over international waters with Beijing, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while adding that his government will ensure it is not an “escalatory pattern”. According to Global News, multiple government sources had said that Chinese jets have repeatedly flown dangerously close to Canadian surveillance planes in the Asia-pacific region.

The media report stated that the planes were so close to each other that Canadian pilots could make eye contact with Chinese pilots. While at an event in Siksika First Nation in Alberta on Thursday, the Canadian Prime Minister averred that his government takes the issue “very seriously”. He went on to call the actions by Chinese fighter jets “extremely troubling”. Trudeau said that he will take up the matter directly with Chinese government officials.

Trudeau said, “We take this situation very seriously”.

“The fact that China would have chosen to do this is extremely troubling, so we will be bringing it up directly with Chinese officials and (government) counterparts and ensuring that this doesn’t continue to be part of an escalatory pattern,” the Canadian PM added.

While the Canadian CP-140 Aurora plane is presently taking part in Operation Neon in line with United Nations’ efforts to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the plane is reportedly flown multiple times often by rotating crews. Sources revealed to Global News that they have had around 60 intercepts with Chinese fighter jets since December 25. As per the report, more than two dozen have been deemed dangerous. Experts reportedly said that they were concerned a pilot error could lead to a mid-air collision and spark a global incident.

Canada’s Dept of National Defence said issue is ‘of concern’

According to the report, Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND) later confirmed details of the incidents between Canadian planes and Chinese jets. The media outlet quoted a spokesperson as saying that the reports are “of concern and of increasing frequency” and sometimes force the Canadian pilots to quickly alter their flight paths.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not specify how his government would raise the issue with Beijing. Global News sources have revealed that Ottawa has already sent several diplomatic reprimands.

Image: AP

