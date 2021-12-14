Canada Sees Outrage As Quebec Teacher Removed From Job For Wearing Hijab In Classroom

Backlash and uproar engulfed the Canadian province of Quebec on Monday, Dec. 13 after Fatemeh Anvari, a new Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School was removed from the job because she wore a head covering known as ‘hijab’, which is worn by some conservative Muslim women as part of the religious practice. The Muslim woman was asked to leave as Quebec law Bill 21 prohibits any and all religious symbols and apparel during employment with the public sector.

The law is applicable to public school teachers. According to Canadian broadcaster CBC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that he will not step into Bill 21 debate with the state government to avoid the jurisdictional spat with Quebec. The leader added that he has not done away with the possibility of future legal intervention on such laws.

Canadian Prime Minister 'deeply' opposed to Bill 21

CBC reports that the Canadian Prime Minister is "deeply" opposed to Bill 21. But he insisted that at this time, he is not prepared for challenging Quebec and will avoid a fight about jurisdictions. "I think that it's important, in the first stages of the work that's being done right now, to not give the excuse of a fight between Ottawa and Quebec," Trudeau said, according to CBC.

Trudeau stressed that the Quebeckers themselves will fight the law to make the Quebec government realise that the law is discriminatory. He also does not plan to give "excuse to the Quebec government that this is federal interference.” Multiple federal members of Parliament spoke out against bill 21 which was drafted in May 2019, labelling it against Quebec's secularist law.

If government is free to limit religious freedom it will take liberties to restrict other freedoms. I support freedom for every Canadian! https://t.co/g4tyGDRJEZ — Chris Warkentin (@chriswarkentin) December 9, 2021

"I cannot in good conscience keep silent on this anymore," said Ontario Conservative MP Kyle Seeback said in a tweet as many Liberal and Conservative federal politicians remained out of the controversy. "This is an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Quebec passed the bill into law in June 2019. The legislation prohibits the public servants, including teachers and other government employees deemed to be in positions of authority, from wearing religious symbols on the job, as per CBC. Meanwhile, several other lawmakers in Quebec argued that the law establishes equality among government employees.

"The law is for everyone ... She tried to make a statement wearing a hijab,” Parti Québécois's critic on secularism, Pascal Bérubé, told CBC. The woman meanwhile argued that the religious headscarf is part of her identity. "Yes, I am Muslim, but for me, [the hijab] holds other meanings of just my identity and how I've chosen to represent myself as a strong person in a world that may not want me to be myself," she told the Canadian public broadcaster.