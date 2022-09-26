Canada Sends Military To Clean Fiona's Wreckage As Houses Swept Away In Storm

As the dangerous Category 4 hurricane wreaked devastation across Atlantic Canada, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Sunday announced that she would send the military troops to clean up the damage caused by the dangerous storm and help the civilians impacted by the natural calamity. The Canadian armed forces will remove the fallen trees, restore transportation, particularly in the areas where the roads and flyways were damaged, and will "do whatever else is required for as long as it takes," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said at a conference.

Thousands left without power, roads inaccessible

As many as hundreds of thousands of civilians were severely affected and were left without power after Hurricane Fiona crumbled the homes to ruins and swept them away, tattered the roofs and made the roads inaccessible in Atlantic provinces. The Hurricane erupted out of the Caribbean and came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone as it wreaked havoc on Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec.

Fiona caused at least five deaths in the Caribbean, and one death in Canada as it also sent hundreds of thousands running for safety. The body of a 73-year-old woman, who went missing in the Channel-Port Aux Basques, a town on the southern coast of Newfoundland, was recovered after the Fiona retreated, leaving the towns plunged in darkness. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police helped in identifying the woman via social media with due assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard. A rescue team was dispatched to establish the victim's identity.

“Living in coastal communities we know what can happen and tragically the sea has taken another from us,” Gudie Hutchings, the Member of Parliament from Newfoundland was quoted saying by the Associated Press.

As hurricane Fiona hit eastern Canada, an estimated 252,000 were impacted as their homes were rendered without power, as per the estimation of the Nova Scotia Power firm. Separately, as many as 82,000 Maritime Electric customers in the province of Prince Edward Island were also hit. An estimated 95% of civilians were left without the power supply as the lines were uprooted by the powerful hurricane. In New Brunswick, more than 20,600 homes and businesses suffered. Speaking to the reporters, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall said that over 200 people were moved into the temporary shelters as they lay in the path of the hurricane.

A worker walks past downed power lines and a pole caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Credit: Associated Press

A pedestrian walks across a footbridge on the Halifax waterfront as rain falls ahead of Hurricane Fiona making landfall in Halifa. Credit: Associated Press

This photo provided by Pauline Billard shows destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador. Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

A house lays in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across the island after smashing roads and bridges. Credit: Associated Press.

A sign in the window of a storefront on the Halifax waterfront is seen ahead of Hurricane Fiona making landfall in Halifax, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Credit: Associated Press.