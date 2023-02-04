Canada Summons Chinese Envoy Over Balloon Fiasco, Monitoring 'potential Second Incident'

After a suspected Chinese 'spy balloon' was detected over North American airspace on Thursday, Canada summoned China's ambassador, a spokesperson for the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Canada will continue to express its position to Chinese officials through multiple channels, the spokeswoman said. On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that it was strictly monitoring the Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States. A senior defence official claimed that the intention of this balloon was "surveillance."

US President Joe Biden on Friday ordered not to shoot down the balloon; rather, the Pentagon deployed fighter jets to monitor its movement. Pentagon Press Secretary later on Friday evening confirmed that the balloon was "big enough" and debris would cause injuries to civilians or deaths or significant property damage.

"It is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, we do recognise that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths or significant property damage," he added.

Canada working with US to monitor 'potential second incident' of ‘spy balloon’

Meanwhile, Canada on Thursday said it was working with United States officials to monitor the high-altitude surveillance Chinese balloon." In an official statement, Canadian authorities further said that its civilians are safe and it is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace including the monitoring of a potential second incident. The Canadian Ministry of National Defence also issued a statement saying that it was also tracking the Chinese balloon through NORAD and that Canadian security was ensured and all measures were being taken to protect the country's airspace, reported Sputnik.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the balloon was a civilian weather instrument that had drifted off course and said that there were no "intentions of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." The Ministry further noted, "Affected by the westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

"The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure," it said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his weekend diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of the high-altitude Chinese balloon.

Image: AP/ Representative